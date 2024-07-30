Brushworks Silicone Cleansing Pads - 2 Pack

Experience a deep cleanse with the Brushworks Silicone Cleansing Pads! Made from ultra-hygienic, flexible silicone with tiny bristles, the cleansing pads effectively lift away dirt, makeup and impurities while gently exfoliating to leave skin feeling soft and smooth. Performing a deep clean on pores, the easy to use pads will ensure skin is left with a purified and clean feeling.

This pack contains 2 silicone cleansing pads.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Lather your face up with your favourite cleanser and gently buff away impurities with the pads, using circular motions. Rinse well after use.

• Ultra-hygienic

• Deep cleansing & purifying

• Flexible silicone bristles

• Travel friendly