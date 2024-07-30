Brushworks White & Gold Blush Brush

Specifically designed for applying blush to the apples of your cheeks, the Brushworks Blush Brush features soft, synthetic bristles and a rounded head to achieve a perfect, natural glow. Hand-cut and sized for precise application, you can buff, blend and define with ease.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Dab brush into your desired cream or powder blush and tap of any excess

• Lightly swirl the brush on the apples of your cheeks and blend up into cheekbones