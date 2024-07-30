Brushworks Metal Foot File

Get effortlessly smooth feet with the Brushworks Metal Foot File! Featuring an easy grip handle and a dual-sided foot file with multi-directional grit, this foot file safely but effectively removes rough skin and calluses. The foot files are made of high-quality, long lasting stainless steel that is easy to disinfect, so you can keep this foot care essential in your collection for a long time.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply line the file up with any unwanted dry skin and file. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.

• Stainless steel

• Easy-grip handle

• Dual sided

• Easy to use