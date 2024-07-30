Brushworks Green Tea Konjac Sponge

Invest in your skincare routine with the Green Tea Brushworks Konjac Sponge! Made from the vegetable fibre of the konnyaku plant, the Konjac Sponge gently cleanses your skin to give you a radiant glow. Not only does the sponge help to eliminate blackheads and dirt, it neutralises your skin’s PH and removes all of your make up.

The Green Tea Konjac will help to improve the skins elasticity and refresh its appearance.

The Konjac Sponge is packaged wet so that is ready to use straight out of the pack and it helps to eliminate harmful bacteria.