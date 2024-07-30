Brushworks Massaging Body Roller

Treat your body to some TLC with the Brushworks Massaging Body Roller. Designed to mimic the kneading sensation of a professional massage, this must-have beauty tool relaxes muscles, improves the circulation in the body’s tissues to reduce cellulite and stimulates the blood and lymph circulation, so that you look and feel great inside and out.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Use the roller over your favourite serums to increase absorption

• To reduce cellulite, use the roller over specific areas of the body such as thighs, buttocks, hips and love handles

• Gently apply pressure and perform upward and downward strokes over the skin, at the end of each stroke lift the roller and start over, don’t be tempted to roll back and forwards