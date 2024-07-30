Nail HQ Cuticle Pusher

Achieve effortless salon results at home with the Nail HQ Cuticle Pusher. This double-ended stainless steel tool features a curved end that is contoured to comfortably shape and push back cuticles without scraping the nail. The square shaped end is great for getting around the side walls and removing excess cuticles and debris. The textured body provides a secure grip and is great for both manicures and pedicures.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply soak your fingers in warm water to soften your cuticles. Gently push them back with the curved edge and scrape away dead cuticle with the square end.

• Easy to use

• Dual ended

• High quality stainless steel

• Comfortable grip