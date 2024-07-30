Brushworks Silicone Face Mask Applicators - 2 Pack

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Evenly apply your go-to face masks with the Brushworks Silicone Face Mask Applicators! These silicone applicators serve as a mess free and hygienic alternative to applying facemasks, cleansers, moisturisers and scrubs. The large brush is perfect for covering the bigger areas of your face and the smaller brush can be used for hard-to-reach areas and contours of the face.

Evenly apply your go-to face masks with the Brushworks Silicone Face Mask Applicators! These silicone applicators serve as a mess free and hygienic alternative to applying facemasks, cleansers, moisturisers and scrubs. The large brush is perfect for covering the bigger areas of your face and the smaller brush can be used for hard-to-reach areas and contours of the face. PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly. • Easy & even application • Mess-free & hygienic • Suitable for various skincare products • Convenient sizes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.