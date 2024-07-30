Brushworks Brazilian Rose Quartz Stone Roller

The stunning Brushworks Brazilian Rose Quartz Stone Roller is packed with endless health benefits, the natural Brazilian Quartz Crystal stimulates blood flow and massages your skin for a youthful radiant glow. Use the roller over your favourite serums to increase absorption. Perfect for cooling, smoothing and reducing the appearance of pores and puffiness.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Cleanse your face and apply your favourite serum or oil to the skin

• Gently apply pressure and perform upward and outward strokes over the skin, at the end of each stroke lift the roller and start over

• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes

• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear

• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple

• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples

• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards

• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each area

Store in the fridge for an extra cooling effect. Your roller should be wiped down with a dry or damp clean cloth. Do not wash with water.