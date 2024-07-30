Brushworks Ice Roller

Refresh and repair your skin with the Brushworks Ice Roller! Packed with endless health benefits, this stainless-steel cooling roller is great for de-puffing, reducing redness, promoting blood flow and lymphatic drainage. This roller is also perfect for soothing sore muscles and tension.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply roll the Ice Roller over your face and neck to de-puff and enhance a youthful glow. For an extra cooling effect, chill the roller in the fridge and roll it over your face and neck.

• De-puffs

• Increases blood flow

• Promotes lymphatic drainage

• Relaxing & soothing