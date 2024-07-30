Invogue Eyelash Glue 7ml

Invogue False Eyelash Glue is a clear adhesive for strip lashes. This safe, hypoallergenic latex-free glue is long-lasting and waterproof. Apply your lashes with ease! You can remove false eyelashes and lash glue with warm water or eye makeup remover.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Shake well before use. Apply a small amount to the base of the false lash. Wait 20-30 seconds for the glue to become tacky then apply the lash.

• Lightweight & travel friendly

• Easy to use & super fast

• Long lasting & waterproof

• Hypoallergenic