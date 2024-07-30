So Eco Biodegradable Tail Comb

The So Eco Tail Comb is perfect for sectioning and styling hair at home. Featuring a precise needle handle and fine-toothed comb, this anti-static multi-tasking tool can be used to part, style and backcomb.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

• For damage free backcombing, take a small section of the hair and hold away from the head

• Place comb a few centimetres away from the root, push the comb down the hair against the direction of growth in two short strokes

• On the final third stroke, push back right to the roots

• Repeat for each section