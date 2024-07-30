Brushworks Pastel Blackhead & Blemish Remover Set

Eradicate blackheads and impurities with the Brushworks Pastel Blackhead and Blemish Remover Set! This four-piece set expertly targets and extracts blackheads for a smooth and clear complexion without damaging or scarring your skin. Paired with a textured handle for a no-slip grip for control and added safety.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

This set contains: Curved Extractor Tweezer Angled Loop & Eye Loop Tool Lancet & Spoon Extractor Flat & Small Loop Tool

How to Use:

Apply a warm compress to the affected area to open and soften the pores. Use the appropriate tool on the blackhead and gently press down to extract the dead skin and sebum clogging the pore. Disinfect after use.

• High quality stainless steel

• 4 pack set

• No-slip grip

• Hygienic & effective