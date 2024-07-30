Brushworks Foot Rasp

Get effortlessly smooth feet with the Brushworks Foot Rasp! Made from stainless steel, this foot file safely and effectively removes rough skin and calluses within minutes. Paired with an easy grip, curved handle which makes it easy to file away hard skin, this foot file is the perfect addition to your pedicure kit.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply line the file up with any unwanted dry skin and file. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.

• High quality stainless steel

• Easy-grip handle

• Effective

• Easy to use