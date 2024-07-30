Brushworks Micro Needle Derma Roller

For a glow that will get you complements, use the Brushworks Micro Needle Derma Roller! This micro-needle roller gently penetrates the upper layers of your skin for a youthful and vibrant glow. The 0.5mm needles help to rejuvenate skin by promoting new skin cell regeneration and stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. Perfect for preventing breakouts, blackheads and fine lines. Disinfect before & after every use.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• If desired, apply your favourite serum before you begin rolling

• You can roll the needles in three directions - vertical, horizontal, and diagonally. Spend no more than a total of two minutes using the roller in one session

• Start by gently rolling up and down your forehead, cheeks and chin. Do not apply too much pressure and stay away from the eye area

• You can then switch to horizontal movements followed by diagonal ones