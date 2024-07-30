So Eco Biodegradable Detangling Leaf Brush

The So Eco Detangling Leaf Hairbrush is the perfect brush for wet hair. The unique design gently glides through hair without pulling, preventing breakage and split ends. Whilst the innovative, leaf design allows air to flow through the brush more freely which allows for healthy and faster drying hair.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Pain-free brushing

• Reduce damage & split ends

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging