Brushworks Makeup Remover Cloths - 3 Pack

With the Brushworks Makeup Remover Cloths, all you need is water to remove makeup! These super-soft cloths are an environmentally friendly and chemical free alternative to makeup wipes and cotton pads. Suitable for all skin types, these makeup remover cloths can remove all traces of makeup including waterproof and smudge-proof formulas as well as excess oils.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Gently swipe the cloth over your face in circular motions to remove makeup. After each use, wash with soap or cleanser and hang to dry. Machine wash once a week.

• Reusable

• Super-soft

• Suitable for all skin types

• Environmentally friendly