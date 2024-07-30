So Eco Biodegradable Detangling Hair Set

Master the perfect haircare routine! The Biodegradable Detangling Brush features tapered flexi-soft bristles which allows for pain-free detangling and reduces damage. Paired with an essential biodegradable comb perfect for brushing through hair in the shower to ensure your conditioner is completely saturating the hair.

This set includes: 1 Biodegradable Detangling Hair Brush and 1 Biodegradable Comb.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply use the brush as and when your hair needs detangling. For the best results, we recommend using it when combing conditioner through the hair for even distribution.

Pain-free brushing

Reduce damage & split ends

Duo pack

Biodegradable