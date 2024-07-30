So Eco Flat Loofah with Wooden Handle

Looking for smooth and exfoliated skin? Look no further than the So Eco Natural Loofah Brush! Our Loofah is kitted with an easy-grip wooden handle that helps you to clean hard to reach areas such as your back and shoulders, while the coarse and packed fibres of the loofah allow for deep exfoliation while massaging the skin.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply wet your loofah until fully expanded and add your favourite body wash. Massage the skin gently, buffing in circular motions. Paying attention to those rough areas such as knees and elbows. Hang to dry after each use.

• Deep exfoliation

• Easy-grip handle

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging