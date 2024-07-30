So Eco Exfoliating Gloves

Remove dead skin cells for a healthy glow with the So Eco Exfoliating Gloves! Made from a polyester blend using recycled plastics, these gloves are designed to gently exfoliate and refresh skin.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

To use simply slip your hands into the gloves, and apply your favourite body wash. Massage all over the body in circular motions for refreshed, exfoliated clean skin. Use weekly to maintain smoothness.

• Gently exfoliates

• Made from recycled plastics

• Refreshes skin

• Plastic-free packaging