So Eco Bamboo Bath & Shower Pouf

Gently exfoliate your body with the So Eco Bamboo Shower Pouf! Made from a natural plant fibre, this shower tool effortlessly glides across your skin to provide a gentle exfoliation for smooth and cleansed skin.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Lather up the pouf with your favourite shower gel and massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Hang up to air dry after use.

• Gentle & effective

• Suitable for daily use

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging