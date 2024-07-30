image 1 of So Eco Natural Lava Pumice
So Eco Natural Lava Pumice

The So Eco Natural Pumice stone is the perfect addition to your bath or shower routine for healthy and smooth skin. The curved shape makes it easy to grip while gently exfoliating your skin. Can be used all over the body or in areas with dry and rough skin such as your feet, elbows, and knees.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply use the stone to buff away any unwanted dry skin with circular motions. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.• Gentle exfoliation• Secure strap• Biodegradable• Plastic-free packaging

