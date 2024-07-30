So Eco Bath & Shower Pouf

For a rich lather, use the So Eco Bath & Shower Pouf to gently massage and exfoliate skin! This pouf gently buffs away dry skin and unclogs pores, cleansing away toxins and impurities, revealing healthy glowing skin. Perfect and gentle enough for everyday use.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Lather up the pouf with your favourite shower gel and massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Hang up to air dry after use.

• Gentle & effective

• Suitable for daily use

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging