So Eco Lava Stone Pumice & Brush

The So Eco Lava Stone Brush is the perfect addition to your pedicure kit. This two-in-one skin smoothing tool features a natural lava stone for exfoliating dry and rough skin, as well as a bristled end to lather on product after foot exfoliation.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply use the stone to buff away any unwanted dry skin with circular motions. Use 1-2 times a week to see the best results.

• Gentle exfoliation

• Dual sided

• Handle with secure strap

• Plastic-free packaging