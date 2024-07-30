Nail HQ Nail Clipper Set

The Nail HQ Clipper set is an essential kit for any at-home manicure. Made from stainless steel, these nail clippers can cut nails smoothly and precisely and is safe and easy to use on both adults and children.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

This set includes:

1 x Toe Nail Clipper - This is great for clipping toe nails

1 x Nail Clipper - This is perfect for trimming finger nails

1 x Slanted Nail Clipper - This can be used to trim cuticles and edges

• Durable stainless steel

• Easy to use

• Suitable for the whole family

• Precise