Marketplace.
image 1 of Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Pack
image 1 of Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Packimage 2 of Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Packimage 3 of Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Packimage 4 of Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Pack

Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£3.99

£3.99/each

Nail HQ Professional Nail Files - 6 Pack
Upgrade your nail game with the Nail HQ Professional Nail Files. Designed with a cushioned foam core for comfortable and flexible filing, these files perfectly smooth and shape your nails for an effortlessly clean finish. Use on natural and false nails and use weekly to maintain nail shape.This pack contains 6 professional nail files.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Salon-worthy results• Easy to use• Suitable for the whole family• Durable

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here