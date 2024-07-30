So Eco 3 Facial Cleansing Cloths

Get fresh, make-up free skin with the So Eco 3 Facial Cleansing Cloths - all you need is water! These super-soft cloths are an environmentally friendly and chemical free alternative to make up wipes and cotton pads that work like magic. Suitable for all skin types, these makeup remover cloths can remove all traces of make-up including waterproof and smudge-proof formulas as well as excess oils.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Gently swipe the cloth over your face in circular motions to remove makeup. After each use, wash with soap or cleanser and hang to dry. Machine wash once a week.

• Reusable

• Super-soft

• Suitable for all skin types

• Plastic-free packaging