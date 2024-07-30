Marketplace.
So Eco Bath & Shower Mitt

So Eco Bath & Shower Mitt
Our Bath & Shower Mitt is designed to latch onto your hand when wet to evenly exfoliate dead skin cells. Made from natural Ramie, a textured plant material, the So Eco Mitt gently removes dirt, oil, and impurities for a refreshing cleanse.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply slip your hand into the mitt, wet it, and apply your favourite body wash. Then lather and massage the product all over the body for smooth, supple skin.• Dual sided & reusable• Effective & gentle• Pore unclogging• Plastic-free packaging

