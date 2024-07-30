So Eco Bath & Shower Mitt

Our Bath & Shower Mitt is designed to latch onto your hand when wet to evenly exfoliate dead skin cells. Made from natural Ramie, a textured plant material, the So Eco Mitt gently removes dirt, oil, and impurities for a refreshing cleanse.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply slip your hand into the mitt, wet it, and apply your favourite body wash. Then lather and massage the product all over the body for smooth, supple skin.

• Dual sided & reusable

• Effective & gentle

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging