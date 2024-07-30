Marketplace.
So Eco Facial Cleansing Kit

Get fresh, make-up free skin with the So Eco Facial Cleansing Kit - all you need is water! Featuring two So Eco Makeup Remover Pads and two Makeup Remover Cloths in a washable bag. These super-soft, microfibre cloths are an environmentally friendly and chemical free alternative to makeup wipes and cotton pads. Suitable for all skin types, these makeup remover cloths and pads can remove all traces of make-up including waterproof and smudge-proof formulas as well as excess oils.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Gently swipe the cloth over your face in circular motions to remove makeup. After each use, wash with soap or cleanser and hang to dry. Machine wash once a week.• Reusable• Super-soft• Suitable for all skin types• Plastic-free packaging

