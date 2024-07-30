So Eco Shaping Brow Scissor & Tweezer

Get flawless brows with the So Eco Brow Scissors & Tweezer Set! This set is the perfect addition to your eyebrow grooming kit! Tame, shape and define your brows with ease as this set guarantees perfect and fluffy brows every time - with all the tools you need to achieve your perfect brow.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

This set includes:

An innovatively shaped brow scissor that features a curved design. These scissors are great for the precise cutting of stray brow hairs along the brow and over the arch. The set also contains a sharp, stainless steel tweezer for optimum accuracy and control, which guarantees clean and defined Insta-worthy brows.

• High quality stainless steel

• Duo set

• Hygienic

• Plastic-free packaging