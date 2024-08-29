So Eco Bamboo Headband Duo

Tired of your hair getting in the way when you are doing your makeup or skincare routine? Well, we have a solution – the So Eco Bamboo Cotton Headband Duo! These ultra-soft cotton and bamboo headbands keep your hair away from your face with ease so that it stays dry and out of harm’s way when applying makeup or skincare.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply wrap around your head and adjust using the velcro fastening that fits all head sizes. Then just tuck away your luscious locks through the hole at the back. The perfect way to make sure you can get to all areas of that beautiful face!

• Ultra-soft cotton & bamboo

• Effective & convenient

• Absorbs excess water

• Plastic-free packaging