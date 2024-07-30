So Eco Biodegradable Paddle Brush

The ideal brush for medium to long hair and hair extensions. So Eco Paddle Brush effectively detangles hair without generating static. The soft fibre bristles are kind to the scalp and ideal for brushing through hair extensions without causing any tension or tangles. Featuring a wide cushioned brush and an easy grip handle to keep your locks frizz free throughout the day. Use this brush to create straight, sleek looks when blow-drying your long locks.The must have brush that makes a great addition to your haircare routine! So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment! • Pain-free brushing • Reduced damage & frizz • Biodegradable • Plastic-free packaging