So Eco Biodegradable Ceramic Round Brush - Small

Create glamorous volume and subtle curls with the small So Eco Biodegradable Ceramic Round Brush! Whether you’re trying to achieve a big, bouncy style that’s full of volume or a sleeker, smoother look, using the right round brush will create the desired result. These thermo-ceramic round brushes are vented to evenly distribute and retain heat when used with a blow dryer. When heated, the ceramic barrel will retain heat and smooth the hair while preventing frizz and fly away’s.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

Small (32mm diameter barrel) – Great for styling fringes and short hair, used to create a tighter wave and add subtle volume.

How to Use:

• Start by drying your hair roughly around 80% and spritz with heat protectant

• Section the hair into medium sections and direct the heat at the root of the hair. Keep the hairdryer on medium heat for best results or low if you have curly hair

• Direct the heat at the barrel when blow-drying your hair, keeping tension as you move the brush through your hair

• Finish with hairspray to set the look in place