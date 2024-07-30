So Eco 2 Bamboo Nail Files

Suitable for natural or false nails, the So Eco Bamboo Nail Files gently shapes and smooths nails for salon-worthy results. This cushioned nail file features dual-sided, fine grit ends which allow you to achieve great results without damaging your nails.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Dual sided

• Effective & convenient

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging