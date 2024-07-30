So Eco Complete Manicure Set

Get professional, salon-worthy results at home or on the go with the So Eco Complete Manicure Set. Made from stainless steel, this 4 piece set can cut nails smoothly and precisely and is safe and easy to use on both adults and children. So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment! This set includes: 1 x Pair Nail Scissors - Precisely trim nails without damage 1 x Cuticle Nipper - Effortlessly trim around the nail bed & remove dead skin 1 x Nail Clipper - Trim and define nails safely & effectively 1 x Cuticle Pusher - Shape & tidy cuticles for a clean finish • High quality stainless steel • All in one set • Hygienic • Plastic-free packaging