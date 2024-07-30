So Eco Biodegradable Cutting Comb

Achieve smooth and tangle-free hair with the So Eco Cutting Comb! Great for medium to thick hair, this light and durable comb helps to create a wide range of styles with reduced frizz and breakage.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Pain-free detangling

• Reduces frizz & damage

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging