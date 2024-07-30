So Eco Long Handle Shower Pouf

Clean every hard-to-reach area using the So Eco Long Handle Shower Pouf. The easy to grip handle allows you access to every part of your body, leaving you feeling refreshed and cleansed. The soft loofah at the end makes for a luxurious wash, helping the soap to lather much more effectively.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Lather up the pouf with your favourite shower gel and massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Hang up to air dry after use.

• Gentle & effective

• Easy grip handle

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging