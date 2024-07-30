So Eco Biodegradable Gentle Detangling Brush

For a healthy and salon worthy blow dry, use the So Eco Gentle Detangling Brush! Featuring wooden bristles that stimulate and massage the scalp while you brush, this pain-free brush smoothly combs through hair and distributes your hair's natural oils for shiny, healthy hair. Made from ethically sourced, fully compostable, and bio-degradable materials, you can take care of your hair while looking after the environment!

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• Pain-free brushing

• Reduce damage & split ends

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging