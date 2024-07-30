Brushworks Exfoliating Gloves - 3 Pack

Gently exfoliate your skin with the Brushworks Exfoliating Gloves! These easy-to-use gloves will buff away dead skin cells and encourage blood flow circulation for soft and glowy skin. Why not use them to prep your skin before applying your favourite tan?

This pack contains 3 pairs of exfoliating gloves.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Lather the gloves up with your favourite shower gel, then gently buff skin in small circular motions. Rinse well and leave to air dry.

• Increases circulation

• Buffs away dead skin cells

• Machine washable

• Easy to use