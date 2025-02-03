Aristocrat Precision Tweezer Duo

Maintain well-groomed brows and pluck away fine hairs using this Aristocrat Precision Tweezers Duo Set. Beautifully crafted with a strong grip material that provides expert precision, this tweezer duo is an essential for any well-groomed man wanting to maintain a clean appearance.

PETA Approved - Cruelty- Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Gently grip the stray hair and pluck the hair in the direction of growth.

• Duo pack

• Ultimate precision

• Accuracy

• Ultra-grip