Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Luxury Purple Hair Styling Set
image 1 of Brushworks Luxury Purple Hair Styling Setimage 2 of Brushworks Luxury Purple Hair Styling Setimage 3 of Brushworks Luxury Purple Hair Styling Set

Brushworks Luxury Purple Hair Styling Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.99

£9.99/each

Brushworks Luxury Purple Hair Styling Set
Style your hair with ease using this luxury set from Brushworks all in a gorgeous purple tone. Featuring 6 no crease clips to section your hair when styling and to clip away from your face when carrying out your skincare or makeup routine. The super cute brush is made with flexible bristles to help to reduce breakage when brushing. Together this set makes for the perfect styling essentials.This set includes: 6 No Crease Clips and 1 Oval Detangling Brush.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.• Lightweight• Prevents creases & reduces damage• Sets curls & waves in place• Suitable for wet & dry hair

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here