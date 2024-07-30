Aristocrat Facial Cleansing Brush

Achieve a radiant complexion with Aristocrat Cleansing Brush. This brush is the perfect addition to the cleansing action of any face wash. It's a practical tool that significantly improves your complexion and can also help with preparing the skin for shaving and combating ingrown hairs. Made from luxuriously soft synthetic fibres and silicone bristles, this dual-sided brush gently exfoliates and cleanses your skin from any impurities. Delivering you a healthy-looking glow.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply wet the brush and add a small amount of your usual cleanser, buff around the face in circular motions, rinse your face and the brush well and enjoy your new healthy-looking skin.

• Soft synthetic fibres

• Dual sided

• Combats ingrown hairs

• Easy to use