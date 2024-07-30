Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Set

Say goodbye to blackheads and blemishes with Aristocrat's Blackhead Remover Set. This three-piece set is perfect to rival unwanted imperfections. Made from precision cut stainless steel and suitable for removing blackheads and various blemishes. Featuring a soft grip material for controlled use, this is the cleanest way to remove blemishes efficiently to avoid contamination of germs from your hands.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

This set includes: 1 Pair of Tweezers, 1 Loop Tool and 1 Blackhead Extractor

How to Use:

Apply a warm compress to the affected area to open and soften the pores. Use the appropriate tool on the blackhead and gently press down to extract the dead skin and sebum clogging the pore. Disinfect after use.

• High quality stainless steel

• 3 pack set

• No-slip grip

• Hygienic & effective