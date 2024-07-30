Marketplace.
image 1 of Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Set
image 1 of Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Setimage 2 of Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Setimage 3 of Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Set

Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.99

£9.99/each

Aristocrat Blackhead Remover Set
Say goodbye to blackheads and blemishes with Aristocrat's Blackhead Remover Set. This three-piece set is perfect to rival unwanted imperfections. Made from precision cut stainless steel and suitable for removing blackheads and various blemishes. Featuring a soft grip material for controlled use, this is the cleanest way to remove blemishes efficiently to avoid contamination of germs from your hands.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.This set includes: 1 Pair of Tweezers, 1  Loop Tool and 1 Blackhead ExtractorHow to Use:Apply a warm compress to the affected area to open and soften the pores. Use the appropriate tool on the blackhead and gently press down to extract the dead skin and sebum clogging the pore. Disinfect after use.• High quality stainless steel• 3 pack set• No-slip grip• Hygienic & effective

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here