Brushworks No Crease Hair Clips (Pack of 8)

Brushworks No Crease Hair Clips protects hair from creases and dents while styling. These on-trend clips, in an assortment of stylish pastel shades, are perfect to use during makeup application, sectioning and styling the hair, or even to wear out. Suitable for all hair types and textures, these lightweight and comfortable clips will hold hair securely in place, whilst reducing damage and creasing.

This pack contains 8 pastel no crease hair clips.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Lightweight & easy to use

• Prevents creases & reduces damage

• Sets curls & waves in place

• Suitable for all hair types