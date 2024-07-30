So Eco Lash Curler

Who needs falsies when you have the So Eco Lash Curler? This eco-friendly lash curler effectively curls your lashes for a longer and fuller look. The eyelash curler comes complete with a cushioned pad to ensure maximum comfort when prepping lashes. Beautifully crafted from high-quality stainless steel, ergonomically designed to deliver a precise curl which lasts. A beauty hack everyone needs to enhance natural lashes.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply open the So Eco Lash Curler and place your lashes between the curler and the cushion. Gently squeeze the curler towards your eyelid and hold for 10-15 seconds. Repeat this process if you would like a more dramatic curl then finish by applying mascara to enhance your curled lashes.

• Cushioned pad

• Long lasting curl

• Effective & easy to use

• Plastic-free packaging