So Eco Lash Curler

So Eco Lash Curler
Who needs falsies when you have the So Eco Lash Curler? This eco-friendly lash curler effectively curls your lashes for a longer and fuller look. The eyelash curler comes complete with a cushioned pad to ensure maximum comfort when prepping lashes. Beautifully crafted from high-quality stainless steel, ergonomically designed to deliver a precise curl which lasts. A beauty hack everyone needs to enhance natural lashes.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply open the So Eco Lash Curler and place your lashes between the curler and the cushion. Gently squeeze the curler towards your eyelid and hold for 10-15 seconds. Repeat this process if you would like a more dramatic curl then finish by applying mascara to enhance your curled lashes.• Cushioned pad• Long lasting curl• Effective & easy to use• Plastic-free packaging

