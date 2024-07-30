Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Nail Scissors
image 1 of So Eco Nail Scissorsimage 2 of So Eco Nail Scissorsimage 3 of So Eco Nail Scissorsimage 4 of So Eco Nail Scissors

So Eco Nail Scissors

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

So Eco Nail Scissors
Elevate your manicure kit with the So Eco Nail Scissors. Designed with curved blades for trimming both fingernails and toenails. Made from stainless steel for high-performance and durability, the miniature nail scissors are perfect for tidying up nails and prepping for manicures and pedicures. The travel-friendly scissors deliver precise results and are safe enough to use on children's nails.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!• High quality stainless steel• Easy to use• Hygienic• Plastic-free packaging

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here