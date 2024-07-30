So Eco Nail Scissors

Elevate your manicure kit with the So Eco Nail Scissors. Designed with curved blades for trimming both fingernails and toenails. Made from stainless steel for high-performance and durability, the miniature nail scissors are perfect for tidying up nails and prepping for manicures and pedicures. The travel-friendly scissors deliver precise results and are safe enough to use on children's nails.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• High quality stainless steel

• Easy to use

• Hygienic

• Plastic-free packaging