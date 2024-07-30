So Eco Jade Roller

Bring the spa to you with the stunning So Eco Jade Roller! Packed with endless health benefits, this natural crystal helps to stimulate blood flow and massages your skin for a youthful and radiant glow. Use the Jade roller over your favourite serums to increase absorption. Perfect for cooling, smoothing and reducing the appearance of pores and puffiness.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

• Cleanse your face and apply serums or oil to the skin

• Gently apply pressure and perform upward and outward strokes over the skin, at the end of each stroke lift the roller and start over, don’t be tempted to roll back and forwards

• Begin with the chin and jawline, starting at the centre and rolling outwards towards the ear lobes

• Cheeks should be rolled from the nose straight across the cheek bones towards the top of the ear

• Use the smaller end for the under-eye area, this can be rolled gently outwards towards the temple

• For the eyebrow area, gently follow the contour of your brow bone, from the bridge of your nose towards the temples

• The forehead should be rolled from the middle outwards

• You can finish the forehead with a slow and soothing roll starting between your eyebrows and up to the hair line

• Repeat the same motion 4-5 times in each area