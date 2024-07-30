Aristocrat Beard Roller

Activate hair growth like never before! Using fine micro-needles, the Aristocrat Beard Roller stimulates hair follicles, resulting in optimum beard growth. Use the beard roller no more than twice a week to penetrate the top layer of skin and activate new hair follicles to boost your beard growth and increase blood circulation!

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Disinfect the beard roller before use and cleanse your skin with warm water

• Start from top to bottom, roll horizontally and repeat the process until you have covered all desired areas

• Finally, rinse your face and moisturize for a soothing effect. Stay consistent and you should start to see results after around 4 - 8 weeks