So Eco Glass Nail Files - 2 Pack

File your nails to perfection with the So Eco Glass Nail File Duo. The abrasive surface is an ideal accessory for filing natural and false nails without causing chipping or peeling. For best results, dampen before using and use on dry nails. Achieve a salon worthy manicure using this high-quality file from the comfort of your own home!

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

• High-quality

• Salon-worthy results

• Portable & durable

• Plastic-free packaging