Brushworks Luxury Pink Hair Styling Set

Style your hair with ease using this luxury set from Brushworks all in a gorgeous pink tone. Featuring 6 no crease clips to section your hair when styling and to clip away from your face when carrying out your skincare or makeup routine. The super cute brush is made with flexible bristles to help to reduce breakage when brushing. Together this set makes for the perfect styling essentials.

This set includes: 6 No Crease Clips and 1 Oval Detangling Brush.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

• Lightweight

• Prevents creases & reduces damage

• Sets curls & waves in place

• Suitable for wet & dry hair