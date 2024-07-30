So Eco Gentle Facial Buffers - 5 Pack

Get healthy and glowy skin with the So Eco Gentle Facial Buffers! Designed with 100% natural cotton, this pack of 5 gently and effectively removes dirt, excess oils, and makeup for cleansed and refreshed skin. Ideal for sensitive skin, these buffers can be used daily.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Massage in circular motions, revealing clean, polished skin. Use with or without cleanser. Machine wash once a week.

• Gentle & effective

• Suitable for daily use

• Pore unclogging

• Plastic-free packaging